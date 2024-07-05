Police identify officer killed in line of duty in Ohio

CLEVELAND — A police department has identified the officer who shot and killed in the line of duty Thursday on the Fourth of July.

Cleveland Police Officer Jamieson Ritter, 27, was shot and killed around 1 a.m. while serving a warrant to a man wanted for felonious assault, according to Police Chief Dorothy Todd.

He joined the department in 2020, deployed to Syria in 2022 as a member of the Ohio National Guard, and returned in 2023, according to the department.

“Today is a sad day for our city,” said Chief Todd. “Ironically, on this day designated for freedom, we are reminded of the evil that tries to impose on our community. However, despite our pain and hurt, we take in the immense sacrifice Officer Ritter gave, and we will honor his memory and compassion. We will continue to carry his legacy in our hearts.”

As News Center 7 reported on Thursday, the suspect, Delawnte Hardy, 24, was leaving his home on a bicycle when officers arrived and began firing shots hitting Ritter.

He has been charged with aggravated murder, according to CBS affiliate WOIO in Cleveland.

Hardy is in custody at the Cuyahoga County Justice Center.

