Governor orders flags lowered in honor of Ohio officer shot, killed

OHIO — Governor Mike DeWine has ordered flags to be lowered at half-staff in part of Ohio after a police officer was shot and killed in the line of duty on the Fourth of July.

He called on all United States and State of Ohio flags to be flown at half-staff at public buildings and grounds throughout Cuyahoga County until the day of his funeral.

DeWine also called them to be lowered at the Ohio Statehouse, Vern Riffe Center, and Rhodes Officer Tower in Columbus during that same period.

As News Center 7 previously reported, Cleveland Police Officer Jamieson Ritter, 27, was shot and killed early Thursday morning while serving a warrant to a man wanted for felonious assault.

“Fran and I offer our deepest condolences to the family, friends, and colleagues of Cleveland Police Officer Jamieson Ritter, who not only dedicated his life to protecting the citizens of Cleveland but also served his state and nation as a member of the Ohio National Guard,” he said. “On this Independence Day, this tragedy is a painful reminder of the sacrifices our law enforcement and military members make in support of freedom and public safety.”

Ritter joined the Cleveland Police Department in 2020, deployed to Syria in 2022 as a member of the Ohio National Guard, and returned in 2023.

DeWine said all other public buildings may fly the flags at half-staff at their discretion.

