DEA launches campaign to prevent drug abuse, misuse at Ohio colleges

OHIO — The Drug Enforcement Administration (DEA) has launched a campaign to prevent drug abuse and misuse on college campuses in Ohio and Michigan.

The campaign aims to provide resources and information to universities and their surrounding communities to combat drug abuse among college students.

DEA personnel will be available throughout the school year to give presentations to on-campus groups, residence halls, student organizations, and athletic departments.

The administration emphasizes the importance of prevention in ensuring the health and safety of college students, citing a 2023 report from the Substance Abuse and Mental Health Services Administration that states young adults ages 18 to 25 account for 11% of the more than 7.7 million drug-related emergency room visits annually in the U.S.

