Teen to be tried as adult in carjacking death of mother trying to save son

COLUMBUS — A teenager accused of hitting and killing a mother while stealing her car last year will be tried as an adult, according to our media partners WBNS-10 TV.

As previously reported by News Center 7, 29-year-old Alexa Stakely was killed just outside of Canal Winchester in July 2024.

Stakely was picking up her 6-year-old son from a babysitter and put the sleeping child inside her Honda, which she had left running.

Stakely went to get the boy’s item from the babysitter when a suspect got inside the SUV and began driving away.

She jumped on the hood of the car to stop the thieves, but was thrown from the car and died from her injuries.

Stakely was a beloved teacher at Winchester Trial Elementary School.

According to WBNS-10, Ray-Yon Hawkins, who was a juvenile at the time of the crime, is accused of driving the stolen car.

A Franklin County Juvenile Court Judge ruled that the teen will face adult charges in the case.

Sandy Stakely, Alexa’s mother, addressed Hawkins in court.

“Do you remember this girl on the hood of your car? Screaming? This is Alexa. This is Alexa. She is a human and she benefited the world,” Sandy said.

Hawkins turned himself in to the police weeks after Stakely’s death, according to WBNS-10 TV.

The judge set Hawkins’ bond at $500,000.

Two other people have been charged in Stakely’s death.

20-year-old Gerald Dowling was sentenced to seven years in prison in August and another teenager is facing charges, WBNS-10 reported.

