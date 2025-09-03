Student pilot, FAA official injured after forced landing in field near university in Ohio

BOWLING GREEN, Ohio — A student pilot and a Federal Aviation Administration official sustained minor injuries after a forced landing in a field near the Wood County Regional Airport on Wednesday, according to our CBS affiliate WTOL-11 TV.

A BGSU School of Aviation student was flying a multi-engine aircraft near Bowling Green when the landing occurred around 12:30 p.m.

An FAA-designated pilot examiner was with the student at the time.

A spokesperson with Bowling Green State University emphasized to WTOL-11 that this situation was not a crash.

The student was described to our affiliate as nearing graduation.

The plane landed north of the Wood County Regional Airport.

WTOL-11 reported that the student was being evaluated for a commercial pilot license at the time.

The student was required to land an aircraft during a simulated engine failure during the evaluation.

“During this simulation, the FAA examiner took over the aircraft, landing the plane in a field adjacent to the airport,” a BGSU spokesperson said. “Both the student and examiner experienced minor injuries and are reported to be doing well.”

The student was hospitalized as a precaution, WTOL-11 reported.

“Bowling Green State University is grateful for the quick actions and response and will continue to work with the Ohio State Highway Patrol and FAA,” the spokesperson told WTOL-11.

The airport is northeast of downtown Bowling Green and has two runways.

Bowling Green State University’s School of Aviation is among the largest aviation programs in Ohio.

