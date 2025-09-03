Tipp City couple facing federal charges in connection with international drug conspiracy

MIAMI VALLEY — Two Miami Valley residents have been arrested in connection to an international drug conspiracy.

Officials from the Federal Bureau of Investigation (FBI), the Drug Enforcement Administration (DEA), and U.S. Attorney’s Office made the announcement about “Operation Box Cutter” in a press conference on Wednesday.

Eric Michael Payne and Auriyon Tresean Rayford, of Tipp City, are among over twenty people indicted in federal court in a China-based drug scheme to facilitate the flow of illegal drugs and cutting agents to the United States.

Authorities said it’s alleged that Chinese companies “knowingly and illegally marketed and exported to the United States controlled substances and other compounds intended for domestic drug traffickers to use as mixing agents (also known as ‘cut’) to increase the yield and potency of fentanyl distributed in the United States.”

Payne allegedly served as the main supplier of the illicit cutting agents to fentanyl traffickers operating in the southern district of Ohio.

Authorities said Payne was assisted by Rayford and Ciandrea Bryne Davis, who officials said is a U.S. citizen but not in Ohio.

Both Payne and Rayford have been arrested. Authorities said they are working to arrest Davis.

Twenty-two people from China and four Chinese companies were also part of the federal indictment.

