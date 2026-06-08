1 person injured after pick-up truck crashes into home in Miami County

MIAMI COUNTY — One person was injured after a pick-up truck crashed into a home in Miami County over the weekend.

[DOWNLOAD: Free WHIO-TV News app for alerts as news breaks]

The crash was reported around 5:17 p.m. on Saturday at the 20 block of Main Street in Laura, according to a previous News Center 7 report.

TRENDING STORIES:

Photos show that a car and a pick-up truck were involved in a crash.

The truck ended up hitting a nearby house and causing minor damage, according to the Miami County Sheriff’s Office.

One of the drivers received a minor injury. None of the residents of the home was injured.

The Miami County Sheriff’s Office said that one driver was cited for failure to control.

The crash remains under investigation.

[SIGN UP: WHIO-TV Daily Headlines Newsletter]