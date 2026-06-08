Police presence reported in Dayton neighborhood

DAYTON — A police presence has been reported in a Dayton Neighborhood early Monday morning.

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As reported on News Center 7 Daybreak, Dayton Police are out in the 1100 block of Wheatley Ave, according to a Montgomery County Regional Dispatch Sergeant.

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News Center 7 crews on scene saw several police cruisers and officers in the area of Wheatley and Niagara Avenues.

A neighbor told News Center 7’s Amber Jenkins that this is the third time they have seen Dayton Police in the area since Friday.

Dayton Police are investigating two separate shootings that happened in the area of Niagara Ave over the weekend. The first shooting happened late Friday night, and the second happened early Sunday morning.

Dayton Police have not confirmed if the shootings are related to the investigation from Monday morning.

We are working to learn more and will continue updating this story.

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