Deputies, medics respond to reported vehicle into house in Miami Co.

MIAMI COUNTY — Deputies and medics responded to a reported vehicle into a house in Miami County late Saturday afternoon.

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The crash was reported around 5:17 p.m. at the 20 block of Main Street in Laura, according to Miami County dispatchers.

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Photos show that a car and a pick-up truck were involved in a crash.

The truck ended up near a Miami County house.

News Center 7 is working to learn if anyone was injured, and what caused the crash.

We will continue to follow this story.

Truck House Crash Investigation Miami Co Photo from: Steve Mehaffie/Staff (Steve Mehaffie/Staff)

Truck House Crash Investigation Miami Co Photo from: Steve Mehaffie/Staff (Steve Mehaffie/Staff)

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