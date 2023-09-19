Dayton YWCA announces new director of development and communications

DAYTON — The Dayton YWCA has announced a new Director of Development and Communications, a spokesperson from the organization said.

Barbara Ward has been named the new director and she has more than 20 years of community advocacy under her belt.

Most recently, she served as YWCA Dayton’s Associate Director of Advocacy and Outreach, the spokesperson said.

She has also served as chair of the Ohio Council of YWCAs, worked to advance YW’s mission in policy and programming, and was in charge of YW’s Sojourn Leadership and Justice Academy.

“YWCA Dayton has been on a mission in this community since it was founded in 1870. That mission to eliminate racism, empower women, and promote peace, justice, freedom, and dignity for all resonates deeply with my personal mission and background. In my new role, I’m looking forward to creating lasting partnerships and inviting more members of the community to join us in this critical work,” Ward said.

In this position, Ward will focus on building philanthropic support to advance the organization’s services and programs.

This includes the operation of the only domestic violence shelters and rape crisis centers in Montgomery and Preble Counties, four housing programs, teen prevention programming, and social justice advocacy, the spokesperson said.

“We are excited to welcome Barbara Ward to her new position at YWCA Dayton. Barbara is an experienced and equity-focused leader who will help us sustain and build key relationships with community partners looking to join us on our mission,” President and CEO Terra Fox Williams said.

