Dayton ranks among Top 20 best cities for veterans’ healthcare

DAYTON — The City of Dayton is one of the nation’s 20 best cities for veterans’ health care.

Trajector Medical examined data for 132 Veterans Health Administration hospitals, according to its website.

Dayton ranked No. 16 and Cincinnati finished No. 19.

The website found that Dayton has the third shortest wait time for new patients to access primary care, 7.5 days.

The city has the fifth-highest percentage of veterans who usually get access to urgent care.

The Dayton VA Medical Center received a three out of five stars rating.

The Top 5 cities in the nation include:

Wichita, Kansas

Fargo, North Dakota

Amarillo, Texas

Altoona, Pennsylvania

Wilkes-Barre, Pennsylvania

