Local

Dayton ranks among Top 20 best cities for veterans’ healthcare

By WHIO Staff
Dayton VA Medical Center, Stock Photo Photo contributed by Dayton VA Medical Center (via Facebook) ( Dayton VA Medical Center (via Facebook)/Dayton VA Medical Center (via Facebook))
By WHIO Staff

DAYTON — The City of Dayton is one of the nation’s 20 best cities for veterans’ health care.

[DOWNLOAD: Free WHIO-TV News app for alerts as news breaks]

Trajector Medical examined data for 132 Veterans Health Administration hospitals, according to its website.

TRENDING STORIES:

Dayton ranked No. 16 and Cincinnati finished No. 19.

The website found that Dayton has the third shortest wait time for new patients to access primary care, 7.5 days.

The city has the fifth-highest percentage of veterans who usually get access to urgent care.

The Dayton VA Medical Center received a three out of five stars rating.

The Top 5 cities in the nation include:

  • Wichita, Kansas
  • Fargo, North Dakota
  • Amarillo, Texas
  • Altoona, Pennsylvania
  • Wilkes-Barre, Pennsylvania

Visit this website to see the full list.

[SIGN UP: WHIO-TV Daily Headlines Newsletter]

©2025 Cox Media Group

0

Most Read