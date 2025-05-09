Dayton ranked as one of the best housing markets in the U.S., study shows

OHIO — A recent report by the Wall Street Journal and Realtor.com ranks Dayton as having one of the best housing markets in the country.

Five Ohio cities made the Top 20 list, with Dayton being ranked at No. 19. Here’s how the five towns ranked:

19 – Dayton, Ohio

18 – Youngstown/Warren, Ohio

6 – Akron, Ohio

5 – Canton/Massillon, Ohio

And, coming in at No. 1 is Toledo, Ohio. Dayton dropped 8 slots to No. 19 this spring from the No. 8 spot this past winter, according to the report.

The Wall Street Journal report said the rankings point out markets where people consider buying a home to either live in or rent.

Of the top 20 markets listed in the rankings, on average, 4.7% of those homes are threatened to be damaged by severe weather.

Mortgage rates increased to around 7.04% at the start of 2025 before dropping to approximately 6.6%, according to Realtor.com. It continued to say mortgage rates remained stable for much of March and April.

You can read the full report here.

