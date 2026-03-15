Dayton plays VCU in Atlantic 10 championship game today

PITTSBURGH, PA — The University of Dayton men’s basketball team plays for an automatic bid into the 2026 NCAA Tournament.

The Dayton Flyers play the VCU Rams in the 2026 Atlantic 10 Championship game today at PPG Paints Arena in Pittsburgh.

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The A-10 Championship game between Dayton and VCU will be LIVE on Channel 7. The game will be nationally televised on CBS.

The game will also be broadcast on WHIO Radio. Larry Hansgen and Josh Postorino have the call. Pregame coverage starts at noon.

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This is the third time that UD and VCU have played this season. The Rams beat the Flyers in Richmond in February and again at UD Arena on March 6.

Dayton beat St. Bonaventure and Saint Louis to get to today’s championship game. VCU defeated Duquesne and Saint Joseph’s.

UD seeks its first Atlantic 10 Championship since 2003. VCU is looking for its third A-10 Championship this decade.

The winner will hear their name announced later today when the field of 68 is announced on Selection Sunday at 6 p.m. on CBS. You can watch it on Channel 7.

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