Dayton native presents South Carolina jersey to President Biden at White House

WASHINGTON D.C. — A Miami Valley native was at the White House Wednesday to celebrate South Carolina winning the national championship.

Bree Hall, a Wayne High School graduate, posted photos on her social media page.

“Feeling presidential,” she wrote.

She was one of two players to present President Joe Biden with a South Carolina Gamecocks jersey.

South Carolina won the NCAA Women’s Basketball Championship in Cleveland back in April.

This was Hall’s second national championship at South Carolina.

