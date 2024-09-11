Dayton native presents South Carolina jersey to President Biden at White House

WASHINGTON D.C. — A Miami Valley native was at the White House Wednesday to celebrate South Carolina winning the national championship.
Bree Hall, a Wayne High School graduate, posted photos on her social media page.
“Feeling presidential,” she wrote.
She was one of two players to present President Joe Biden with a South Carolina Gamecocks jersey.
South Carolina won the NCAA Women’s Basketball Championship in Cleveland back in April.
This was Hall’s second national championship at South Carolina.
feeling presidential 🇺🇸👩🏾💼! pic.twitter.com/RUczoSBtLf— Breezyyy 🤩 (@breezyhalll) September 11, 2024
wait… where’s our president?? found him 😊! pic.twitter.com/SuhGMlwJhr— Breezyyy 🤩 (@breezyhalll) September 11, 2024
