Dayton Metro Library removing Pride and Juneteenth displays, other ‘cultural’ symbols

DAYTON — Dayton Metro Library officials say they will be removing “permanent displays of flags and other cultural symbols” from library locations.

In the memo sent to employees, officials said while they are committed to providing a safe place for everyone, celebration flags will only be displayed during “established periods of recognition.”

The change includes the displays of Pride flags and the Juneteenth flag.

News Center 7 spoke to Rick Flynn, the executive director of the Greater Dayton LGBT Center, about the change. He said he’s seen the negative reaction from his community about the changes.

“A lot of us are scared and not really sure what’s happening next,” he said. “And I think sometimes we can react in anger without listening to the whole story.”

The memo said staff are encouraged to wear pins that show support for the communities they serve. They may also have small flags as an “internal office decoration for their space,” but “it need not show to the public or outside of the building.”

As reported on News Center 7 at 5:00, Mason Fletcher went to the main branch to ask the library about the changes. Officials said they had no comment.

Flynn said he wants his community to be patient through this process.

“Let’s not go completely off the rails yet,” he said. “Let’s just wait and see, and count on what they have done in the past.”

Flynn told News Center 7 that he comes from an age before flags were displayed, but he still knew who supported him.

“We continue to know who the allies are,” he said.

Despite the change, he said he still considers the library an ally and believes they will still do their part to support his community.

“I know they’re good-hearted people, and I think they’ve done a lot of great things not only for the LGBT community but for the African American community,” Flynn said.

