Dayton man formally charged with stabbing his boyfriend

DAYTON — A Dayton man has been formally charged after being accused of stabbing his boyfriend earlier this month.

Tyrone Boles, 50, was indicted by a Montgomery County grand jury of two counts of felonious assault, and one felony count of both kidnapping and abduction, according to a grand jury report.

He also has been formally charged with domestic violence.

News Center 7 originally reported that Dayton officers and medics were called to a stabbing at the 200 block of Burleigh Avenue just north of West 2nd Street on March 2.

Boles allegedly got upset set with his boyfriend earlier this month because he did not want to talk about their relationship, according to an affidavit and statement of facts.

He is accused of grabbing a knife and telling his boyfriend, “If I can’t have you, no one can have you and we’ll die together.”

Boles is alleged to not allow him to leave the house.

Dayton Police told News Center 7 last week that the boyfriend was in stable condition.

Boles is expected to be back in court later this week.

