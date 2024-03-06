Man in stable condition after being stabbed in Dayton

DAYTON — A man is in stable condition after being stabbed in Dayton over the weekend.

>>PREVIOUS COVERAGE: At least 1 hospitalized as Dayton police investigate reported stabbing

News Center 7 previously reported that Dayton police and medics were dispatched on Saturday evening to W. Second Street and Burleigh Avenue on initial reports of a stabbing.

When officers arrived, they found a 64-year-old man covered in blood and had multiple injuries, according to Sgt. Roberta Bailey.

The victim told police that his partner, a 50-year-old man attacked him with a knife, Sgt. Bailey said.

Medics transported the victim to the hospital where he is in stable condition.

Officers found the suspect and took him to the hospital and then to Montgomery County Jail, Sgt. Bauer said.

