Police investigate reports of stabbing on westside of Dayton

DAYTON — Police are investigating reports of a stabbing in Dayton Saturday night.

At 7:34 p.m., Dayton police and medics were dispatched to the area of W 2nd Street and Burleigh Avenue on reports of a stabbing.

Emergency Scanner Traffic indicates that crews on scene called for an additional medic.

Details on any injuries were not immediately available.

News Center 7 crews are on scene working to learn more information.

We will continue to follow this story.

