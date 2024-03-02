Man accused of breaking into Butler County house, attempting to rape resident

MONROE, Butler County — In late February, a 32-year-old man broke into a Butler County house and attempted to rape one of the occupants, according to our media partners in Cincinnati, WCPO-9 TV.

Achyut Dhimal was arrested Monday, Feb. 26, and has been charged with attempted rape, abduction and aggravated burglary.

According to Monroe police, Dhimal allegedly entered a house on Meadowlark Lane and found a female inside a bedroom in the basement.

WCPO-9 reported that the complaint said Dhimal forced himself on her while she was lying in her bed. He attempted to hold her down, but the female began fighting back.

The victim got Dhimal off her, climbed onto him, and hit him, according to court documents.

Dhimal is being held at the Butler County jail on a $100,000 bond.

We will continue to follow this story.

