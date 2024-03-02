WATCH: Horses stampede down busy Ohio interstate, cause traffic jam

CLEVELAND — Video captured on Ohio Department of Transportation traffic cameras shows horses making their way onto a busy interstate Saturday.

ODOT video obtained through a public records request caught two horses making their way down I-90 near downtown Cleveland.

The horses weave in between stopped confused drivers.

>> Crews from around Miami Valley fight farmhouse fire for several hours; home a total loss

An officer directs the horses off the highway and with the help of a bystander they are directed back toward businesses.

Cleveland Police Sgt. Wilfredo Diaz confirmed to our news partners at WOIO that the horses are members of the department’s mounted division

“We confirm that during routine care and exercise two Cleveland Police horses inadvertently strayed,” Diaz told WOIO. “Mounted officers promptly recovered both horses, ensuring their safety, and no further incidents ensued.”

No one was hurt.

©2024 Cox Media Group