Dayton Mall reopens after experiencing power outage following storms

MIAMI TWP., Montgomery County — The Dayton Mall is open for business on Friday after being closed the day before.

[DOWNLOAD: Free WHIO-TV News app for alerts as news breaks]

In a social media post, mall officials wrote that the electrical issues from the storms Wednesday night into early Thursday morning had been repaired.

“We are OPEN normal business hours today,” they wrote.

TRENDING STORIES:

The mall was closed on Thursday due to a power outage caused by the storms.

News Center 7 was at the mall on Thursday, where we saw nearly a dozen people unsuccessfully try to get into the mall.

The Dayton Mall opens at 10 a.m. and closes at 8 p.m.

[SIGN UP: WHIO-TV Daily Headlines Newsletter]

©2025 Cox Media Group