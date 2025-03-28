Dayton library to require appointments during select hours

DAYTON — Library policy changes hope to create safer spaces and keep providing services.

Dayton Metro Library announced the change for its Southeast Branch on Watervliet Ave.

March 31 to May 30 the Southeast Branch will allow up to 30 people inside if they made an appointment.

Library officials said the policy will ensure a safe and welcoming environment while being accessible and providing services.

Anyone with an email address can schedule an appointment online.

The library did not say if the policy will be implemented at other branches.

