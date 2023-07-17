Dayton International Airport increases some parking rates

DAYTON — The Dayton International Airport is increasing parking rates for two parking options at the airport.

The garage and long-term parking lot increased by $2.

As of today, July 17, the new rates are:

Garage: $22 per day

Long-Term Lot: $12 per day

Gil Turner, Director of Aviation, explained the reasoning for the change Monday.

“With prices increasing everywhere from the grocery store to the services we use every day, we’ve been fortunate to be able to maintain our parking rates for as many years as we have. We are making these changes to maintain the high level of value our passengers expect from us,” Turner said.

