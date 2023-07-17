‘It’s gonna be amazing;’ Dayton Air Show returns this weekend

DAYTON — The Dayton Air Show, one of the Miami Valley’s most anticipated events of the year, returns this weekend.

More than 80 thousand people showed up last year to watch the air show, and the executive director said he’s hoping to break that record this year with what is being offered.

This year’s show has a lineup that Dayton Air Show Executive Director Kevin Franklin can’t wait for people to see.

“We’ve got over five hours of flying this year. We’ve been very fortunate and have gotten the F-22 demo for Saturday and Sunday,” Franklin said.

There will also be some fan favorites.

“We’ve got the US Air Force Thunderbirds, which is the highlight of our show,” Franklin said.

That’s not all that will be in the air.

“We’ve got Bill Stein, with his Edge 540 and Kevin Coleman with his Extra. 300 If you’ve never seen those guys fly they are fantastic to watch. It’s gonna be amazing,” Franklin said.

While the show is exciting, it also benefits the community.

Franklin said he would like to see cars in every lot for the show to set a new record for attendance and revenue.





