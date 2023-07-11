Parking changes announced for Dayton Air Show

DAYTON — With the Dayton Air Show less than two weeks away officials are reminding the public about major changes to parking this year.

The Dayton Air Show will take place on July 22-23 at the Dayton International Airport.

A three-lane access point will be available off Engle Road and Northwoods Boulevard to keep cars off the highway, air show officials said.

“Every year, we evaluate parking and make adjustments as best we can. We made adjustments leading into 2022′s show, but that obviously wasn’t enough for the record-breaking turnout,” said Scott Buchanan, chairman of the United States Air & Trade Show Board of Trustees, producers of the show.

The general admission parking lot is located directly across from the showground’s main entrance on the east side of North Dixie Dive.

A portion of North Dixie Drive in front of the gateway will be blocked to give people space to walk.

GA parking cannot be purchased at the event and must be bought prior, air show officials said.

Shuttle buses will be available from the parking lots to the show.

Gates will open at 9 a.m. with the feature show beginning at 11:15 a.m.

Tickets for the show and more information about parking can be found here.

