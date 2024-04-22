Dayton Fire Department to promote 5 members at formal ceremony

DAYTON — Several members of the Dayton Fire Department will receive promotions at a formal ceremony Monday morning, according to Dayton Fire Department Assistant Chief Brad French.

Captain David Thomas will be promoted to District Chief.

Thomas has been with DFD since 2002 and has been on several assignments throughout his career, French said.

In 2014, Thomas was promoted to Lieutenant; in 2018, he was promoted to Captain.

Thomas is a certified Firefighter II, Paramedic, and Fire Safety Inspector in the State of Ohio. He is also trained as a hazardous materials technician.

Throughout his career, Thomas has received multiple commendations. In 2011, he received the department’s Distinguished Service Award

Lieutenant Mark Laugle will be promoted to Captain, French said.

Laugle began his career with DFD in 2002. In 2015, he was promoted to Lieutenant and has spent much of his career at fire stations 13 and 15.

He is a certified Firefighter II, Paramedic, and Fire Safety Inspector in Ohio. Laugle has also completed advanced certification in technical rescue and has an associate degree in electrical engineering technology from Sinclair.

Lieutenant William Gaub will also be promoted to Captain, French said.

Gaub has been with DFD since 2007. He was promoted to Lieutenant in 2020 and has spent much of his career at fire stations 4 and 8.

In the State of Ohio, he is a certified Firefighter II, Paramedic, and Fire Safety Inspector. Gaub has also completed advanced training in hazardous materials response and technical rescue.

Throughout his career, Gaub has received the department’s Lifesaver Award and other commendations.

Firefighter Ryan Corregan and Firefighter Joseph Desch will both be promoted to Lieutenant, French said.

Both men have been with DFD since 2014. They have spent most of their careers as part of the technical rescue team at Fire Station 4.

Corregan is a certified Firefighter II, Paramedic, and Fire Safety Inspector in Ohio. He has completed several advanced rescue certifications and has an associate degree in fire science technology from Stark State.

Desch is a certified Firefighter II, Paramedic, Fire Safety Inspector, Fire Instructor, and Live Fire Instructor in Ohio. He has also completed several advanced rescue certifications.

He has served as a Lead Instructor at the Dayton Fire Department Training Center and is a U.S. Army veteran with eight years of military service.

French said Captain Sean Englert and Lieutenant Neil Patnaude were previously promoted during an informal swearing-in ceremony in April but will be formally recognized at Monday’s event.

