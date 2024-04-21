30 tombstones damaged after car crashes through Ohio cemetery

AKRON — Dozens of tombstones were damaged Saturday morning after a car crash through an Ohio cemetery.

St. Bernard Catholic Church said in a social media post that a driver lost control of their vehicle, crashed into a power line pole and rolled a few times through its fence and into the St. Bernard Cemetery.

The church said 30 tombstones were damaged.

No injuries were reported, according to the post.

People are invited to come out to a cemetery clean up next Saturday at 9:30 a.m.

