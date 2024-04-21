Protective order lifted after 3 rail cars derail in southern Ohio

HAMILTON COUNTY — A protective order in place has been lifted after three CSX rail cars derailed from its train in Hamilton County Saturday night.

ALL CLEAR - The protective order in place due to the train derailment at 875 W. Wyoming Ave. has now been lifted. The area is now safe for normal activities. — Hamilton County EMA (@HCEMA) April 21, 2024

The derailment occurred at approximately 8 p.m. near the tracks on Wyoming Avenue, which is on the Wyoming, Lockland borderline, according to our media partners WCPO-9.

The spokesperson said one of the railcars was carrying plastic pellets and lost some contents.

According to a social media post from the City of Wyoming, hazmat crews determined these plastic pellets are called “Hop Flake” powder and they are non-hazardous and non-flammable.

>> ‘I’m so proud;’ Veterans welcomed home after first local honor flight of year

The other two rail cars that derailed are described as tank cars. One was empty and the other contained an unidentified liquid.

The spokesperson said the tank cars did not leak.

No injuries have been reported.

The cause of the derailment is under investigation.

©2024 Cox Media Group