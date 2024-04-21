Road closed in all directions due to heavy water main break in Oakwood

OAKWOOD — A road in Oakwood is closed in all directions after a heavy water main break early Sunday morning.

A heavy water main break was reported around 1:15 a.m. at Beverly Place and Far Hills Ave in Oakwood.

The north and South Bound lanes of Far Hills Ave are closed between Harman Ave South and Patterson Rd due to the water main break.

A statement released by Oakwood Department of public safety said the road would be closed for “an undetermined amount of time due to a significant water main break.”

Emergency scanner traffic indicated there was ‘deep water’ across the roadway.

This is a developing story and we will continue to update it as new information becomes available.





