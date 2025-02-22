Dayton fails to overcome 13-point deficit losing at Loyola Chicago

CHICAGO, IL — The University of Dayton men’s basketball team could not overcome a 13-point deficit in a 76-72 loss at Loyola Chicago Friday night.

Nate Santos led four Flyers in double-figures with 18 points, including 16 in the second half, before fouling out. Enoch Cheeks added 16 while Javon Bennett scored 11 points. Amaël L’Etang had 10.

Dayton fell to 18-9 overall, and 8-6 in the Atlantic 10.

The Ramblers led 34-31 at halftime. They opened the second half outscoring Dayton, 11-5 to extend the lead to 45-36 with 15:54 left. It forced UD to call a timeout.

Jalen Deloach scored four straight points to give LUC their largest lead, 56-43, with 10:54 remaining.

Jaiun Simons’ trey ignited a 7-0 run for Dayton to cut it to 56-50. Desmond Watson’s three expanded it to 59-50.

Santos scored nine consecutive points to get UD closer, 61-59, with 5:54 to play.

The Flyers kept the deficit within two points, 65-63, with under three minutes left. Bennett missed a jumper that would have tied the game. Sheldon Edwards Jr. buried a three-pointer to extend the Ramblers’ advantage to 68-63. Miles Rubin blocked two UD shots to help seal the win.

Dayton’s next game is Wednesday night at Rhode Island in Kingston, RI at 7 p.m.

Pregame coverage begins at 6 p.m. on WHIO Radio. The game will be broadcast here at WHIO.com.

