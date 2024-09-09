Dayton Dragons head to playoffs for first time in over 5 years

DAYTON — The Dayton Dragons are heading to the playoffs for the first time in over five years.

News Center 7′s Mason Fletcher looked into how the team’s success affects more than just baseball LIVE on News Center 7 at 5:30 p.m.

The team beat the Great Lakes Loons to get into the playoffs, and fans will have yet another chance to fill Day Air Ballpark.

Filling the stands will also bring more customers to nearby businesses.

“Stands have been full for all the games. I think they love playing in front of the full crowd,” Eric Deutsch, the Executive Vice President for the Dayton Dragons said.

