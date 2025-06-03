Dayton Dragons announce ‘major transformation’ of downtown stadium

DAYTON — Day Air Ballpark will see renovations this season, with surprise luxurious updates to come in the Fall.

News Center 7’s Amber Jenkins visited Day Air Ballpark for the stadium’s big reveal. Hear more about the stadium’s newest addition LIVE on News Center 7 at 5:30.

Construction is almost done at Day Air Ballpark as Dayton Dragon officials announced today that new renovations will ‘level up’ their game.

“Whether it’s the field, the lighting, the heating and air conditioning, the sound system, all of those types of things are making it a 21st-century stadium, because we are upgrading all of the technology throughout the ballpark,” Dayton Dragon President Robert Murphy said.

Dayton Dragons officials unveiled on Tuesday that these renovations are all a part of their big surprise plans for The Dragon’s Diamond Club.

When it’s finished this Fall, the upper deck will provide a more luxurious way to watch baseball games and host events.

“This project is about more than just expanding the ballpark. It’s about creating new ways for people to connect, celebrate, and make memories in the heart of our city. One of our goals as an organization is to bring more people downtown,” Murphy said.

This story will be updated.

