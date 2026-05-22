Endangered Missing Adult Alert issued for 73-year-old area man

LOGAN COUNTY — Can you help?

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Logan County authorities have issued an endangered missing adult alert for a 73-year-old man, who has signs of possible dementia.

William Bayless was last seen wearing light blue jeans and a dark-colored hooded sweatshirt.

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He was last seen leaving a care facility on Brown Avenue in Bellefontaine at around 11:30 p.m. on Thursday, May 21, and has not returned, according to the Ohio Attorney General’s Office.

Bayless is 5 feet, 10 inches tall, 237 pounds, and has gray hair and brown eyes.

He is without his walking stick and glasses, and law enforcement is concerned for his safety, the alert said.

Contact Bellefontaine Police at (937) 599-1010 or call 911 if you have any information about his whereabouts.

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