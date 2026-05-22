‘Real life superhero;’ Third-grade teacher saves student choking on Popsicle

TROY — A community is calling a third-grade teacher a hero after she saved a student’s life in Miami County.
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Troy Schools posted on social media that Mary Roll, a third-grade teacher at Hooke Elementary School, helped her student after part of a popsicle got stuck in his throat.
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Max Stoudt was enjoying the frozen treat with his classmates when a piece broke and became lodged in his throat, according to the social media post.
“I happened to be in the corner of my room, and I felt hands on my back, so I turned around, and Max was standing there, and I could just tell he wasn’t ok,” said Roll. “I would love to say it was with great intention that all of this happened, but literally just on instinct, I grabbed him, spun him around, wrapped my hand around him, and bent him forward. I went to apply some pressure, and a chunk of popsicle went flying out onto the floor.”
Max refers to Mrs. Roll as his “real-life superhero.”
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