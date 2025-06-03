Man wearing only cape, underwear breaks into Dollar General store in Ohio

SCIOTO COUNTY, Ohio — Authorities are asking the public to help identify a man who broke into an Ohio Dollar General store wearing only underwear and what appears to be a white cape.

Scioto County Sheriff’s deputies responded to reports that someone broke into Dollar General at 16 Brouse Run Road in West Portsmouth, just before 7 a.m. on June 1, according to Sheriff David Thoroughman.

An employee said someone broke into the store by shattering the glass front door.

When authorities arrived on scene, they noticed a trail of blood and a trail of stolen women’s underwear and bras leading away from the store, Thoroughman said.

Surveillance cameras from inside the store captured a man wearing only what appeared to be white underwear and a cape breaking the glass door.

Once the suspect went inside, he reportedly went straight to the women’s clothing section and grabbed several packs of underwear and bras, according to Thoroughman.

He was then seen running out of the store.

Detectives recovered evidence, which has since been sent for testing.

Anyone with information on the suspect is asked to contact Detective Sergeant Jodi Conkel at (740) 351-1091.

