Dayton doctor sentenced to prison for role in fraudulent drug testing scheme

DAYTON — Two doctors, including one from Dayton, have been sentenced to prison for their roles in a fraudulent urine drug testing scheme.

Dr. William Siefert, 70, of Dayton, and Dr. Timothy Ehn, 51, of Union, Kentucky, were both convicted in March 2023 of healthcare fraud. Ehn was also convicted of conspiracy to commit healthcare fraud.

On Thursday, Siefert was sentenced to one year and six months in prison and was ordered to pay over $1.9 million in restitution. Ehn was sentenced to two years and six months in prison and was ordered to pay over $3.7 million in restitution.

Ehn and Siefert were convicted in connection to orchestrating a scheme in which staff at a Kentucky pain clinic “billed for urine drug tests that were not medically necessary but were lucratively reimbursed by taxpayer-funded insurance providers like Medicare and Medicaid.” According to the United States Department of Justice.

Ehn was the clinic’s owner and Siefert was the clinic’s medical director.

The pair “continued in their scheme even as their expensive drug testing machine malfunctioned because it was not properly maintained, which caused the machine to produce results that falsely suggested patients were testing positive for street drugs like ecstasy or heroin.”

“The defendants enriched themselves through a fraudulent urine drug testing scheme that cost Medicare, Medicaid, and commercial insurance companies over $4 million,” said Principal Deputy Assistant Attorney

