Over 80 ‘suffering’ animals seized from ‘unsanitary conditions’ at Ohio farm

GRAFTON TOWNSHIP, Ohio — Over 80 animals were seized from an Ohio farm this week.

The Friendship Animal Protective League’s staff rescued and seized 88 animals, including pigs, goats, dogs, chickens, ducks, and rabbits, from a property in Lorain County on April 10, according to a social media post.

The animal shelter’s Executive Director Greg Willey told WOIO in Cleveland that “many dead animals” were found on the property as well.

Willey said the warrant the shelter acted on, with the help of two animal sanctuaries, stemmed from “accusations of animals suffering as a result of untreated medical ailments, and unsanitary conditions on the property.”

Friendship Animal Protective League shared photos on social media of some of the animals rescued. Included was a photo of a goat’s foot, which appears to be very misshapen as a result of the poor conditions the animals were in.

“That should not exist in nature,” Willey told WOIO.

Friendship Animal Protective League is handling the investigation.

