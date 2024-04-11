Dayton police sergeant under criminal investigation for over a year formally charged

DAYTON — A Dayton police sergeant has been formally charged.

Joseph Setty, was indicted by a Montgomery County Grand Jury on misdeamoner charges of unlawful restraint and disorderly conduct, according to court records.

As News Center 7 previously reported, Setty was placed on administrative leave in March 2023 pending an internal and criminal investigation.

As of April 11, 2024, Setty remains on administrative leave and an administrative investigation is being conducted, according to a spokesperson for the Dayton Police Department.

On Sept. 25, 2022, Setty allegedly created “a condition that was physically offensive” or that presented “a risk of physical harm”, according to court documents.

The documents further allege that Setty “persisted in disorderly conduct” after reasonable warning and being asked to stop.

The criminal investigation into Setty is being conducted by the Ohio Bureau of Criminal Investigations.

A spokesperson for the agency said that they relayed information from their investigation to the Montgomery County Prosecutor’s Office who then appointed a special prosecutor from Butler County to handle the case.

