Bengals great to leave CBS Sports’ NFL pre-game show after 22 years

NEW YORK — Legendary Cincinnati Bengals quarterback Boomer Esiason is leaving CBS Sports “NFL Today” after over two decades.

The network announced on Monday that Esiason and longtime analyst Phil Simms would be departing the show. In addition to the departures, the network announced that newly-retired quarterback and 2016 NFL Most Valuable Player Matt Ryan would be joining the show.

Esiason, who played for the Bengals from 1984-1992 and again in 1997, was the show’s longest-tenured analyst. He had been there for 22 years.

“Phil and Boomer set the standard of excellence for NFL analysts,” added David Berson, President and CEO, CBS Sports. “We are so grateful for their immeasurable contributions to CBS Sports. We genuinely thank them for being incredible teammates and for their passion, dedication and commitment to elevating CBS Sports’ NFL coverage every season.”

Esiason will remain part of the CBS Sports family with the “Boomer and Gio Show” on the CBS Sports Network.





