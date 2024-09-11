Dayton-area Air Force veteran starts 9/11 remembrance event he hopes to do every year

WASHINGTON TOWNSHIP — A Dayton-area Air Force veteran launched a 9/11 remembrance event he hopes to make an annual event.
John Matecki led a group on a three-mile hike from one Washington Township fire station to another.
“I want to make sure I am not one of those folks that forgets we promised we would never forget,” Matecki said.
