2 in custody after 73-year-old woman robbed and dragged in Dayton

DAYTON — Two people have been taken into custody after a string of aggravated robberies in Dayton.

News Center 7′s Mike Campbell talked to police and will have the latest details on News Center 7 at 5:00.

News Center 7 was there as law enforcement surrounded the Traveler’s Motel on North Dixie Drive Wednesday afternoon to arrest one of the suspects.

Dayton police Lt. Mark Ponichtera told News Center 7 on scene that one suspect was taken into custody Tuesday in relation to the crime spree.

As News Center 7 previously reported, police arrested a man after a 73-year-old woman was robbed at a Dayton business Monday afternoon and the second suspect was on the run.

Ponichtera said there was an additional aggravated robbery Wednesday morning at the McDonald’s on Edwin C. Moses Boulevard, and the suspect was described to be from the previous robbery.

The suspect was eventually tracked down to the Traveler’s Motel. Police were able to make contact with him over the phone to convince him to come out of the room, and he was taken into custody.

The Montgomery County Sheriff’s Office SWAT team responded to the scene to assist.

We will continue updating this story as we learn more.

