Daycare reopens months after car slams into building

DAYTON — A daycare is open for business after a car crashes into the business.
[DOWNLOAD: Free WHIO-TV News app for alerts as news breaks]
News Center 7′s Malik Patterson spoke to the owner of the daycare. He will have the hard work she did to help serve her kids again LIVE on News Center 7 at 5:30.
News Center 7 previously reported that a car slammed into LaDonna Miller’s home on Prescott Avenue on August 11.
TRENDING STORIES:
- Viral video shows woman yelling in child’s face outside Kamala Harris rally
- Medics respond to reported shooting in Dayton
- At least 50 veterans forced out after large fire destroys housing facility
Miller runs a daycare out of the home, but on that day closed to get prepared for the new school year.
“I just think things happen for a reason, especially on that day,” Miller said.
The crash destroyed her daycare’s playroom, causing her to shut her doors until Oct. 18.
News Center 7 will continue to update this story.
[SIGN UP: WHIO-TV Daily Headlines Newsletter]