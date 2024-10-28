Daycare reopens months after car slams into building

DAYTON — A daycare is open for business after a car crashes into the business.

News Center 7′s Malik Patterson spoke to the owner of the daycare. He will have the hard work she did to help serve her kids again LIVE on News Center 7 at 5:30.

News Center 7 previously reported that a car slammed into LaDonna Miller’s home on Prescott Avenue on August 11.

Miller runs a daycare out of the home, but on that day closed to get prepared for the new school year.

“I just think things happen for a reason, especially on that day,” Miller said.

The crash destroyed her daycare’s playroom, causing her to shut her doors until Oct. 18.

