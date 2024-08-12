Homeowner saves driver out after car crashes through Dayton daycare

DAYTON — A neighbor saved a driver after a car drove through a Dayton daycare.

As News Center 7 previously reported, the crash happened just before 2 p.m. Sunday on Prescott Avenue near Salem Avenue.

The car ended up in the living room, but no one was hurt.

As reported Sunday on News Center 7 at 11, a homeowner said it would have been a different story if it happened on any other day.

Christian Brand sent us Ring video from his front doorbell camera that showed him running towards the crash.

“We heard a boom, ran outside, and saw a car come through this driveway here, hit this car, and then go straight into there,” he said.

Brand noticed the driver was disoriented upon arrival.

“We pulled him out of the crash. The Dayton officer pulled up,” he said. “After that, we pulled the car door open, brought back the window, and pulled him out.”

Dayton District Fire Chief Adam Landis told News Center 7 that the crash caused a gas leak and the gas company shut off the gas.

The gas will not be turned on until they finish the repairs.

Landis said no one was inside the business at the time of the crash.

“It’s a living room,” said Brand. “If it was an occupied house, it could have ruined somebody’s whole life. They’ve got kids there all the time, that house and this house here are known for giving popsicles and water to the kiddos in the neighborhood.”

He does not consider himself a hero.

“It always feels good to do something right and I mean that’s what I’m here for,” Brand told News Center 7. “I think everybody in the community should just be there for each other.”

As for the daycare owner, she is glad this happened when no kids were inside.

She is optimistic about the daycare’s future.

“This is just material things; it can get replaced,” said Latoya Simon. “So, I am just happy that everybody’s alive. But it’s just sad to see what you work for looking that way.”

The building is not a total loss and can be repaired, Landis said.

The daycare said they must figure out what their next steps are.

