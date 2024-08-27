Dangerous, near-record heat today; Heat Advisory for entire area

MIAMI VALLEY — A Heat Advisory will go into effect Tuesday for the entire area due to dangerous heat and near-record temperatures.

The Heat Advisory starts today at noon and lasts until 8 p.m. Wednesday.

An Air Quality Alert is in effect today for Butler and Warren counties.

Storm Center 7 Meteorologist Britley Ritz continues to TRACK these very high temperatures. She will have the latest TIMING on when we could see relief this morning on News Center 7 Daybreak.

The heat wave will continue for the third straight day as we will see highs above 90 degrees.

The projected high is 95 degrees and would make Tuesday the hottest day this year and the hottest since 2012, Ritz says.

The daytime should be dry, but some overnight storms could come from the north. Those will weaken and may not make it here, Ritz states.

We will see highs in the low to mid-90s throughout the week with very slim storm chances for now.

News Center 7 will update this story.

