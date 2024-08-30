Dangerous heat forces more districts to push back kickoff times

DAYTON — Dangerous heat has caused several districts to push back their games.

News Center 7 previously reported that Tipp City Schools announced that Friday night’s Tippecanoe High School varsity football game will now start at 8 p.m.

Several other districts have followed suit.

Bellefontaine Chieftain Football said their home opener game Friday night has been moved to 8 p.m. due to heat.

Bethel Local Schools also announced their Friday game against Kenton Ridge will be pushed back due to dangerous turf temperatures.

We will continue to update this story as more delays are announced.

