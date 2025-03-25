‘Cybersecurity incident’ may affect families who have gone to Dayton Children’s Hospital

DAYTON — A “cybersecurity incident” may have affected some families who have gone to Dayton Children’s Hospital, according to a statement from UnitedHealth Group Media.

CPS Solutions, LLC, is a company that helps support the pharmacy operations at Dayton Children’s Hospital and discovered a breach in December.

The company learned that an “unknown third party” accessed a CPS Solution employee’s business email account on Dec. 4.

The statement said that they immediately took steps to prevent additional unauthorized access and secured the email account that same day.

An investigation found that data from the email account was accessed and removed from Dec. 2 to Dec. 4.

“On January 24, 2025, CPS Solutions completed a comprehensive review which identified all customers and individuals potentially affected by this incident and what information was involved,” the statement reads.

CPS Solutions formally notified Dayton Children’s Hospital of the incident on Feb. 10, 2025.

Personal information that may have been compromised includes:

Full name

Date of birth

Health insurance information like member/group ID number or Medicaid/Medicare number

Medical information like medical record number, clinical information, provider information, diagnosis or treatment information, or prescription information.

The statement indicates that not all data elements were involved for everyone affected.

“The company regrets this incident and any concern it may have caused anyone. Protecting individuals’ information is a key priority for the organization,” the statement reads.

CPS Solutions is not aware of any information being misused as a result of this incident.

The company is offering two years of free credit monitoring and identity protection services for anyone who was impacted. For more information, click here.

News Center 7 reached out to Dayton Children’s Hospital for information on the data breach but were told no further comment would be made.

