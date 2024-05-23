Crisis service provider ends services; Vote to approve new services in Montgomery County fails

DAYTON — Montgomery County’s mental health and substance use crisis service provider has ended its services in the county and a new solution has not been agreed upon.

The Montgomery County Alcohol, Drug Addiction, and Mental Health Services (ADAMHS) Board did not approve two resolutions for the provision of crisis mental health services on Wednesday. The vote was held hours before RI International pulled their services from the county.

“While we are disappointed the Trustees did not approve the resolutions recommended by ADAMHS staff, we continue to be encouraged by the support of our local providers and the resiliency of our community,” Helen Jones-Kelley, Executive Director of Montgomery County ADAMHS, said.

All calls made to the Crisis Call Center will be forwarded to 988 until further notice.

“We are working with the 988 Call Centers that support Montgomery County to ensure they have the resources needed to quickly answer the increased number of calls that will come from your residents,” Doug Jackson, Administrator of the 988 Suicide and Crisis Lifeline in Ohio, said.

Those in need of mental health support in the county have multiple options, including:

Connect to resources for mental health & substance use at mc.localhelpnow.org

Call 988 – Suicide and Crisis Lifeline

Text 4Hope to 741741 – Crisis Text Line

Call 937-528-7777 – Miami Valley Warmline





