ADAMHS to make recommendation for replacement company after crisis service provider cuts ties

DAYTON — Less than a week after a company says it’s pulling out of providing mental health services in Montgomery County, a new company is stepping up to take its place.

Montgomery County Alcohol, Drug Addiction, and Mental Health Services (ADAMHS) announced on Thursday that it would recommend entering into a contract with Netcare to provide services at the Crisis Call Center beginning May 23, 2024, at its next meeting.

As News Center 7 previously reported, the current company providing services, RI International, announced they would stop operations on May 22. Since that announcement, the ADAMHS leadership team has been working to find a solution, leading to the recommendation of Netcare.

“Netcare has 30+ years of experience in crisis work in Ohio, currently working in 22 counties. We welcome this service to Montgomery County and are pleased that Netcare leadership responded so quickly to the need in our community,” Helen Jones-Kelley, Executive Director of Montgomery County ADAMHS, said in a statement.

Under the agreement, Netcare will continue the current schedule and answer calls to the Crisis Call Center from 8 a.m. to midnight, seven days a week. From midnight to 8 a.m., calls will be answered by 988.

Netcare hopes to employ some of the staff currently working at the Crisis Call Center, according to ADAMHS.

The change in providers will not impact the center’s phone number.

ADAMHS is continuing to negotiate with an Ohio-based provider to manage the Mobile Crisis Response Team and the Crisis Receiving Center. More information on those negotiations is expected to be released soon.

The ADAMHS board will now have to vote on approving the contract.





