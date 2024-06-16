Business owner has truck, thousands of dollars in equipment stolen while he was working

FAIRBORN — A Fairborn business owner had his truck and trailer stolen and now he’s faced with a tough decision: start over or call it quits.

Travis Sparks runs his own business called Sparky’s Lawn Care and Mowing. Within minutes, the future of his business was put into question after someone stole his work truck.

Sparks said he was weed-whacking his grandmother’s backyard last Thursday when his 2000 blue Chevrolet truck was stolen.

“She came around and started hollering, saying somebody got in my truck and took off,” he recalled.

Sparks said he tried to go after the thieves, but was unable to catch them.





