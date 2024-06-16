1 dead after rollover crash in Butler County

BUTLER COUNTY — One person is dead after a rollover crash in Butler County early Sunday morning.

Butler County Sheriff’s Deputies responded to a single-vehicle crash in the 2200 block of Stahlheber Rd early Sunday morning.

The vehicle was driving eastbound on Stahlheber Rd and appeared to have rolled over several times, according to a release by the Butler County Sheriff’s Office.

The driver, who has not yet been identified, was trapped in the vehicle and had to be extricated.

They were pronounced dead on the scene. Speed is believed to be a possible factor in the crash.

The crash remains under investigation by the Butler County Serious Traffic Crash Team (S.T.A.R.T.)

